BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Contractor crews will start work on a resurfacing project on Route NN in Pike County from U.S. 54 to U.S. 61 on Monday, May 1. The expected completion is mid-May.
Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring.
“Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct traffic through the work zone. For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, we would like to remind drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Emily Edgar.
All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
The $7.6M contract, awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC., includes several pavement improvement projects which will be completed in the order they are listed.
- Pike County, Bus. 61 — Resurfacing from 0.3 miles south of Route UU to the roundabout in Bowling Green, night work.
- Pike County, Missouri Route 161 — Resurfacing from Bowling Green to Middletown, Mo.
- Pike County, Route UU — Seal coat from U.S. 61 to U.S. 54 near Louisiana, Mo.
Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur.
MoDOT reminds motorists to obey all work zone signs and personnel. All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and the latest news about road work in the area is available by signing up for e-updates. The e-updates provide emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on the roads, projects or counties in the area.
