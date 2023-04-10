HANNIBAL — Contractor crews will start work on a resurfacing project beginning Monday, April 17 at Business 61 in Pike County from 0.3 miles south of Route UU to the roundabout in Bowling Green. The expected completion date is in late May.
Work will occur during nighttime hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, MoDOT reminds drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down their cell phones to eliminate distractions.
The $7.6M contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC. and includes several pavement improvement projects. The below work will occur during daylight hours with flaggers and a pilot car used to direct motorists through the work zone.
The pavement improvement projects include:
- Pike County, Missouri 161 — Resurfacing from Bowling Green to Middletown (late April through May)
- Pike County, Route NN — Resurfacing from U.S. 54. to S. 61 (late May to late June)
- Pike County, Route UU — Seal coat from U.S. 61 to U.S. 54 near Louisiana (late May to late June)
Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists as schedule changes occur.
Work Zone Awareness Week is April 17–21. MoDOT asks everyone to work with them in the work zone. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel.
All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and motorists can receive the latest news about road work in the area by signing up for e-updates to receive emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on the roads, projects and counties nearby.
