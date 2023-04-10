HANNIBAL — Contractor crews will start work on a resurfacing project beginning Monday, April 17 at Business 61 in Pike County from 0.3 miles south of Route UU to the roundabout in Bowling Green. The expected completion date is in late May.

Work will occur during nighttime hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Motorists can expect delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, MoDOT reminds drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down their cell phones to eliminate distractions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.