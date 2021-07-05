MONROE CITY, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform patching operations on routes in Monroe and Shelby counties. All work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
- Monroe County Route A — Monday the road will be closed from Route DD to Shelby County Route WW for pavement work.
- Shelby County Route A — Tuesday and Wednesday the road will be closed from Route WW to U.S. 36 for pavement work.
- Shelby County Route WW — Wednesday and Thursday the road will be closed from Missouri Route 15 to Shelby County Route A for pavement work.
- Shelby County Route DD — Thursday and Monday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 13, the road will be closed from Route A to Mo. 151 for pavement work.
- Shelby County Route Y — Wednesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 15, the road will be closed from Mo. 151 to the county line for pavement work.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes.