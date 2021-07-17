HANNIBAL — Most people likely associate the PATCH Center with the medical services it provides students and staff of the Hannibal School District. However, during the month of May alone there were nearly four times as many encounters related to behavioral health as medical care.
As the need for behavioral health services increases school district and PATCH Center officials are already discussing how best to meet the demand in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
“We (school district administrators) meet monthly with PATCH officials and counselors just to make sure we are appropriately covering that so their caseloads are not full,” said Meghan Karr, an assistant superintendent with the Hannibal School District, during the June meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “The nice thing is with two (counselors) we can flex a little bit so if one is full the other may take up a couple from their caseload and if they drop down they can flex back and forth.
“That is something we constantly analyze because we want to stay on top of it and make sure we are utilizing them (counselors) to the fullest extent, but not overwhelming them because we want them to be able to devote their time to their students.”
During the month of May, with in-person and in-school visits having resumed, there were 187 behavioral health encounters during the last month of the school year, which Karr termed a “high number.”
“I think it is great that we have so many people taking advantage of behavioral health through PATCH,” said school board member Michael Holliday.
“It has been something our students have really benefited from,” Karr said. “It is nice to have them (counselors) be in the buildings and be able to meet with them (students). They are on campus so they have their regular appointments, but if they need additional (time) they are right there. That is something that has been very beneficial to our students.”
Karr noted that even though classes are currently not in session, there is no break in the behavioral health support being provided through the PATCH Center.
“With the behavioral health they have available in-person (meetings) or students can connect via Telehealth with their counselor throughout the summer as well,” Karr said. “That is a great program that they continue to provide the year round.”