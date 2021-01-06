HANNIBAL — Despite a slight decline in usage during the month of November, the PATCH Center continues to be a popular health care option for students and staff of the Hannibal School District.
Now in its third year, the PATCH Center, a school-based health clinic formed through the collaboration between the Hannibal School District and Clarity Healthcare, makes health care accessible and affordable to all Hannibal School District students, faculty, staff and retired staff by maintaining a working health care center on the middle school/high school campus.
During the November meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr reported a surge in use of the PATCH Center in October.
"In October the PATCH Center was able to complete 337 medical visits. That is up 207 visits from the mouth before which is pretty significant," she said.
According to Karr, there were 206 visits related to behavioral health and counseling in October, which was up 107 visits from the previous month.
In November, numbers "were down slightly," Karr said. She offered a theory regarding the decline.
"Reviewing the calendar and with the holiday in November there were less days that the patch center was open and available for appointments," Karr said.
Overall visits are up this year over 2019.
"The accessibility of in-person appointments and telehealth help support the needs of our district," Karr said. "Telehealth is easy to do and it's super effective. They schedule in-building appointments so they are really accommodating to meet the needs. They have even done drive-up services. It has been a very valuable resource."
The PATCH Center staff is on hand before the school day starts.
"The 7 o'clock (a.m. start) I know our staff really appreciates it," Karr said. "As a parent, I really appreciate that 7 o'clock visit because sometimes you need to get something checked real quick."
This year 185 flu vaccinations were administered by PATCH Center personnel to district staff members.
"It has been a great service," Karr said.
Information on how to schedule an appointment for a student is available from the PATCH Center at 573-719-3247.
"We are grateful for our partnership with the PATCH Center," Karr said. "It is a wonderful resource for staff and students."