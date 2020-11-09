MONROE CITY, Mo. — Seth J. Hayes, 30, of Monroe City, Mo., was injured at 9:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, when he fell off an ATV he was riding in rural Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Shawn C. Powell, 31, of Monroe City, was driving a northbound 2007 Honda 450 ATV on Marion County Road 225 100 feet north of the Monroe City limits.
Officers said Hayes fell off the vehicle and was partially run over by the ATV. Hayes was using a safety device and suffered moderate injuries. He went by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Assisting at the scene were the Marion County Sheriff''s Department, Monroe City Ambulance District and Monroe City Fire Department.