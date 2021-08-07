HANNIBAL — Moberly Area Community College – Hannibal and Hannibal Regional Hospital have partnered to address the growing demands for qualified nurses in Hannibal and the surrounding areas.
A part of the vision for the MACC-Hannibal campus is to develop training programs and workforce development programs that will enhance the quality of life for residents of Hannibal and surrounding areas. To meet the demand, MACC-Hannibal will now offer its Accelerated Associates Degree Nursing program at the MACC-Hannibal campus on evenings and weekends.
The AADN program allows Licensed Practical Nurses to earn their Associate Degree in Nursing in 12 months. Graduates of the AADN program are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
“A solo effort by MACC would have made this project incredibly difficult, if not impossible,” said Dr. Jeff Lashley, MACC president.
“Partnering Today for Better Tomorrows, the MACC and Hannibal Regional Hospital partnership, is a necessity in order to successfully accomplish the goals set forth by MACC. This partnership is extremely important to our nursing program since we take great pride in it. There is a high demand for our graduates — they are trained and prepared for the workplace,” he said.
With the partnership, MACC students will be able to receive their education and on-the-job training in Hannibal.
AADN students have access to Hannibal Regional Hospital for clinical studies, classroom space and instruction, as well as a state-of-the-art simulation lab. The majority of MACC students who complete the programs offered by MACC will enter the workforce of the communities where they received their education and on-the-job training.
“Our team is confident that this will positively impact the needs of the workforce in Hannibal and the surrounding area. ACE [Affordable Community Education] has been an enduring partner with MACC for their efforts to help us achieve our educational goals with the community in addition to our partnership with Hannibal Regional Hospital,” Lashley said.
More information and enrollment opportunities in the Accelerated Associates Degree Nursing program are available by visiting macc.edu.