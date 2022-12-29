HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close a section of Route MM beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 for brush cutting operations.
Route MM will be closed for brush cutting between Veterans Road and Shinn Lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 6.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work planned on Route MM.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.
