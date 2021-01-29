JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced an $83 million funding allocation for the Missouri Department of Transportation during his State of the State address on Wednesday, reflecting the need to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure shared by local, state and federal leaders.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the COVID-19 pandemic paused new developments in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, but crews and contractors kept the momentum of the existing schedule going strong in Northeast Missouri and across the state. McKenna said support from Parson and the General Assembly, CARES Act Funding from federal legislators and the revenue from fuel, motor and license taxes will sustain a level of construction which eclipsed $1 billion for the first time since 2010.
“It looks like, with these actions and the governor’s support, we’re going to be able to sustain that level of capital output for Fiscal Year 2022, 2023 and we think, 2024,” McKenna said.
Each region will receive more resources to complete projects and perform maintenance than in the previous year, and McKenna commended all of the leaders who have supported safety projects, construction and maintenance.
Parson also requested $25 million for cost-share projects, including the access road project to the Lakeside Business and Technology, which totals about $1.1 million. After Parson announced his support during the State of the State address, McKenna said it would ensure continued progress on the project.
McKenna will meet with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Feb. 3 to bring the “final financial forecast” for the state transportation improvement plan. The following week, MoDOT officials will meet with state planning partners to complete the annual process for the five-year plan’s projects.
Parson stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the Show-Me State’s infrastructure, and the allocation builds on his ongoing Focus on Bridges program, as well as projects for water systems, schools and broadband expansion.
“It is important that we continue to follow through on key investments in workforce development and infrastructure,” Parson said during the address. “We must also continue finding ways to strengthen public safety, improve health care, and make state government more accountable.”
McKenna expressed his thanks for support at all levels, noting Parson and MHTC member John Briscoe of New London challenged commission members to make progress on lettered routes on the minor roads system through redirected CARES Act funds.
The funds should result in about $15 million each year for two years, and McKenna said he thinks some of the money will come to the Northeast District for pavement repairs and other maintenance work.
“We don’t have any specific locations, but the point is that it’s progress in an area that’s been very difficult to fund over the last several years, with all the other needs that come up,” McKenna said.
McKenna said progress continues through the Focus on Bridges program, which includes bridges in the Taylor area which have been opened, and others in the region. More than 100 bridges have been opened across the state since the program started.
The Fixing Access to Rural Missouri program came through federal funds will replace more than 30 timber-pile bridges in Northern Missouri which are in poor condition and carrying one lane of traffic in rural areas. When the project is complete, there will be no more timber-pile one-lane bridges in the region.
Parson called for a $6.3 million investment in ports to strengthen Missouri’s position as a logistics hub. One of the projects would involve new railroad tracks and additional land in Pike and Lincoln counties, McKenna said.
McKenna commended the teamwork approach and support shown by leaders like Rep. Louis Riggs, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, Rep. Sam Graves, Sen. Roy Blunt, Parson, members of the General Assembly and the MHTC. He is optimistic about the future, the budget process for the coming year and discussing a potential gas tax to keep pace with the state’s list of unmet needs between $10 and $11 billon.
“Working together. we can get a lot done, and it’s really nice to have that ‘working together attitude’ that seems to have been the case, certainly with Gov. Parson’s great ability to work with the General Assembly toward progress for citizens of this state,” McKenna said.
More information about Parson’s address are available by visiting governor.mo.gov, and the video of the address is on his Facebook page. Information about MoDOT’s STIP and other projects is available by visiting www.modot.org.