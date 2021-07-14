HANNIBAL — One of the most frequently voiced needs that is heard by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is space for young baseball and softball players to hone their skills the year-round. To meet that need the HPRD is in the process of converting the former clubhouse of the Cavemen and Hoots, located in left field at Clemens Field, into a hitting and pitching facility.
The HPRD has earmarked $100,000 in the 2021-22 budget, which took effect on July 1, for Clemens Field repairs. Most of that money will go to pay for the conversion of the clubhouse into a practice facility, said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. He added that even more money could be invested.
“We are still negotiating with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) right now on some additional money. Any additional money would probably go to this,” Dorian said.
Some might question making such an investment in an area that is prone to flooding, but the facility is being designed with high water in mind.
“It is nice because if it floods we will hose it down and move on,” Dorian said.
During the winter the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center has been rented to teams wishing to practice, but the number of teams that could practice at any given time was limited. That should not be as much of a problem with the new facility.
“This will be open to multiple teams so more teams will be able to practice at once,” said Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks, during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “It is a big need in the community. That is what we have heard for the past several years,”
“It is our number one rental request that we get,” added Dorian. “We are looking at at least four (batting/pitching) cages. I know a lot of people are super excited.”
As of May some use issues were still to be finalized.
“We are still working on the rental process. We have tossed around several different ideas,” Dorian said. “It would be nice to break even. That is what we try to do. We want people to use these facilities.”