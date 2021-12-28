Parks department finalizing plans to rent dredge

HANNIBAL — A good deal of work is slated to take place on the Hannibal riverfront in 2022. One of the bigger projects will be occurring on the southern end of the riverfront in the city’s new marina.
“We plan to dredge next year,” said Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, during the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “We are finalizing our dredge permit.”
While there has been considerable discussion about the parks department purchasing its own dredge when removing built up silt, the device that will be utilized to perform that task next year will not be owned by the city.
“This first go around we are going to rent a dredge. It is going to be the dredge we are looking to buy,” Dorian said. “It is significantly cheaper to rent it. We want to make sure and do that before we spend six figures on something.”
Another significant project will be taking place on the riverfront’s southern dock at the request of Viking Cruise Lines, whose new boat is scheduled to begin making stops in Hannibal next summer.
“The entrance to their boat sits further down the bow than every other boat (that docks in Hannibal), so they have asked to make a modification,” Dorian said. “They are going to pay for it. It is a very, very simple project, but very expensive.”
Hannibal is not the only community on the Mississippi River that has been asked to make modifications to its docking area.
“We have been meeting with their engineering team. They have been going to every site up and down the river because obviously there are (docking) issues all along the river,” Dorian said.
According to Dorian, design work for the electrical service at the marina is nearly completed.
“We should be out for bid within the next 30 days,” he said.
At least one other electrical project on the riverfront is close to completion.
“Canton Marine is getting really close to being done with their electric projects where they are going to connect their electric to their boats,” said Dorian. “Steve Terry has not made a final connection to his boat so we are working with him on that.”
