HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has decided that it wants to purchase a dredge in order to keep the new marina accessible to boaters. However, the decisions do not end there.
“We have got to decide if we want to rent the dredge the first year and make sure it is 100 percent what we want. It is significantly cheaper to do that versus making a major outlay. We hope to make that decision soon,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
It costs $15,000 to rent a dredge from the Kansas City area company that deals in dredges, which parks department personnel visited last fall when shopping for a dredge. According to Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks department, the rental fee would be applied toward the purchase price of a new dredge.
“If we rent it it will probably only be for a month,” Dorian said. “We will get what we can get in a month.”
Another decision that will have to be made is which dredge to buy, a smaller one or a larger version of the same machine which only recently hit the market. According to Lee, the larger dredge was still just a prototype last year when Hannibal staff members visited.
“People were already in line to purchase that (new dredge) when it was manufactured,” he said.
“The difference between the dredges is the cutter head is bigger, the horsepower is bigger and the (silt removal) pipe is bigger. You are just able to get more,” Dorian said.
Another potential benefit of buying the larger dredge is that it could mean that one or more booster pumps will not be necessary to move silt from the marina to the designated containment site, which is approximately 1,000 feet away in an area south of Bear Creek.
Also larger about the newer dredge is its cost. Dorian estimated the bigger dredge is about $180,000, or $80,000 more than the smaller dredge.
“These are pieces of equipment that you will have hopefully for decades,” Dorian said.
“It is not a piece of equipment we will run the year-round,” added Lee.
According to Lee, before a decision is finalized on which dredge would be best to buy the specs regarding Hannibal’s needs will be sent to the company.
“They will make a determination of what we need and what we might want,” he said.
Regardless of which dredge is ultimately purchased Dorian believes it will be a money-saving move.
“The reason we are going to buy our own dredge is because dredging is insanely expensive,” he said. “The most expensive part is the mobilization of the dredge. Often times it costs $50,000 to get a dredge here. If you spend that much to get it here you want to do a whole lot which can cause $200,000. We can go out and buy our own dredge for that and have it forever. It makes more sense to do that.”