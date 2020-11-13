HANNIBAL — A new marina will be one of the amenities Hannibal's renovated riverfront will feature.
The Hannibal Parks Department is exploring the purchase of a dredge to keep the boat-docking area accessible to boaters, rather than hiring a private company to remove the silt.
Parks department personnel traveled to the Kansas City area earlier this fall to meet with officials of a company that deals in dredges.
"They had some really good discussions," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, during the October meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Dorian stressed that the city did not go shopping for the Cadillac of dredges.
"There are not a lot of bells and whistles on these things, which is what we wanted," he said.
The parks department representatives returned home with an intriguing offer.
"The company does allow you to rent it first to see if you like it before you invest six figures into it. That is something we might end up doing," Dorian said.
It would cost $15,000 to rent a dredge for a month.
"It is worth it to test it out. We don't usually have that (renting) option so you want to take advantage of it," said Dorian. "You also have the option of applying that money toward the purchase price."
Dredges come with either a 6-inch or 8-inch auger head.
"The 8 inch is something new," Dorian said. "They should have those ready in a year to 18 months. It basically doubles the output. That is why we want to get one on board and see how much material that 6 inch can push because we're pushing it a long ways."
The city must deposit all its silt in a site designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is located east of South Main Street and south of Bear Creek, near where the eastern portion of the Bear Creek Trail ends.
The cost of the dredge with the 6-inch auger head is approximately $100,000. By comparison the device with the 8-inch head costs around $180,000.
"$80,000 more sounds like a lot, but if it doubles the quickness of the project it might be worth it in the long run," said Dorian, who during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board reported he had earmarked $150,000 for the purchase of a dredge.
The speed of the project is not the only potential benefit of selecting the dredge with the larger head, according to Dorian.
"One of the other things about the 8 inch is it has a cab, which is something that might be beneficial, especially if we are dredging in late November," he said.
Dorian said there is no rush to make a decision on which dredge to purchase.
"We don't see us dredging until, the earliest would be this time next year, so we have got time," he said.
It is anticipated that dredging will take place at least annually.
"We will know more once we get into it, but to stay on it, especially the entrance way, we will probably run the dredge every year and if we get a big flow we might have to do it more," Dorian said.