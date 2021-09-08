Parks department entering agreement with state

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is entering into a 25-year agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation regarding the proper maintenance and stocking of the Huckleberry Park Pond.
The Hannibal City Council approved the Conservation Community Assistance Program agreement on Tuesday night during its meeting at city hall.
“The parks department has been discussing this CAP agreement with the conservation department for several years and we’re very excited to enter into this partnership,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “This agreement with the conservation department allows the city to utilize the professional resources of the state to help us manage and maintain the pond.
“In the end this is a win-win for both agencies.”
Among the terms of the agreement that the city will comply with are: Allow free public access and full use of the area for fishing and related recreational activities; Monitor the conditions of the area and provide maintenance to the facilities to ensure they are safe, clean and usable; Prohibit fish stocking other than that recommended by the conservation department.
As part of the agreement the conservation department agrees to several conditions including: Provide a general management plan for the fishery resource; Provide periodic fish surveys and manage the fishery through proper regulations, fish stocking, etc.; Assist the city in enforcing the laws of the state of Missouri and the Wildlife Code of Missouri; Assist in managing the winter trout fishery and pay for 50 percent of the annual cost of stocking the trout.