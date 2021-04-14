HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is now allowing credit card payments for several programs and facilities.
Credit cards can now be used for admission and concession at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
“This is much simpler for many customers, many people are using cards for everything. Also, many like the contactless payment option especially at this time,” Aquatics director Jenna McDonald said.
Registration and credit card payment is now available for swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center at the department’s RecDesk site: hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home.
Shelter reservations are also available online. The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center and seven shelters at Hannibal parks are available for rental for an event. Patrons can see if shelters are available for rental on specific dates and make the reservations online with a credit card.