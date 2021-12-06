HANNIBAL — A walk in downtown Hannibal is a good way to celebrate the season while learning all about the nature and history of Hannibal’s parks.
A free nature program, “Park to Park Walk” will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. The program will be guided by Gale Rublee, nature educator for Hannibal Parks and Recreation and is appropriate for all ages.
Participants will meet at the Kiwanis Park shelter then venture through the newly renovated Nipper Park at Glascock’s Landing. The walk will continue to Broadway Mini-Park, Central Park then to Becky’s Garden and the new Veterans Memorial at Cardiff Hill. The program will take about one to two hours, depending on the pace of the group. Participants are urged to dress appropriately for the weather.
Nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks and Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
