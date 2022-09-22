Park Rangers to offer public tours of Lock and Dam 24 in conjunction with Apple Fest

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Rivers Project Office, is partnering with the City of Clarksville to bring additional experiences to their annual Clarksville Apple Fest.
Throughout the two-day event, USACE Park Rangers will offer free public tours of Lock and Dam 24, which is not typically open for public touring.
“The Corps of Engineers at Lock and Dam 24 is excited to be partnering with the City of Clarksville to provide tours of Lock and Dam 24 for festival visitors,” said Lockmaster Ryan Lee. “This is a truly unique and personal experience to marvel this engineering feat. With harvest season getting ready to kick off you will be able to see and learn first-hand how barge traffic is passed through the lock and also learn about the river and why the dam is needed all while enjoying a spectacular view of the Mississippi River.”
Those interested in signing up for one of the many tours happening this weekend can do so on-site at the lock and dam. Unfortunately, no advance reservations will be taken. Visitors are encouraged so arrive early, as space will be limited.
“Our Rangers and volunteers regularly give tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, and we’re so happy to be able to partner with the City of Clarksville to bring this experience to other communities and other Locks and Dams along the river,” said Allison Rhanor, Outreach Lead and Director of the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, Ill. “We are very happy to be able to bring that experience to another location not typically open to the public.”
One of the volunteers who routinely gives tours at Melvin Price, Sharon Campbell, will be guiding some of the tours at Apple Fest.
“As a longtime volunteer with Locks and Dam 26 in Alton, Ill., being asked to participate in Apple Fest in Clarksville for the tours being given at Lock and Dam 24 is a great opportunity, as tours are not routinely done there,” Campbell said. “To see the public’s expression as they walk across the lock and up on top of the dam is the icing on the cake for me. They are amazed at what they see and experience, and they appreciate the information we share with them about the dam.”
Clarksville Apple Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Tours are best suited for ages 10 and up, and take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Tours are not accessible, as they require a trip up about 50 stairs and will be over uneven surfaces. Please dress for the weather, as there is no shade of the dam, and it sometimes can be quite breezy.
More information is available by calling 618-462-6979 or visiting www.mtrf.org.
