HANNIBAL — An ordinance that will detail the city of Hannibal’s camping in parks policy will come before the city council for a second and final reading during its Tuesday, Jan. 4, meeting at city hall. If approved, the new law will not only affect those desiring to camp overnight in a city park, but the homeless, some of whom live in parks.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, it is not uncommon for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department to receive inquiries about camping in America’s Hometown’s parks.
“It is more than you would think. They are coming from all over the country,” he said.
Typically the response is “no” because of the lack of restrooms in most parks or a park’s close proximity to residential areas.
“Normally most communities do not allow public camping unless it is at a designated campsite. In Hannibal, we do not have one,” Dorian said.
Decisions regarding camping requests have been based on parks department policy rather than city ordinance.
“Ever since I have worked here, and even before that, there has been a no camping policy in public parks,” Dorian said. “However, when it came time to enforce it it was realized there is actually no city ordinance that addresses that issue.”
Under the proposed camping ordinance there is the possibility of camping in a public park.
“The parks department would only allow it at random times to certain organized groups as long as we have restrooms involved and those types of things,” Dorian said.
The need for a municipal camping ordinance became especially apparent in 2021.
“We got hammered this year about people camping in parks and living in parks. This is why it has been brought forward,” Dorian said during the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “It is ultimately up to the city council which way they want to go. I have made no recommendation one way or the other.”
If approved, the camping ordinance would be enforced by Hannibal police officers rather than parks department personnel. According to Dorian, HPD has indicated it will handle violations of the camping ordinance “as light handed as is humanly possible.”
“The last thing anybody wants is to ticket or arrest people unless there would be a situation that has gotten violent, or something like that,” he said.
Talya Mayfield, a member of the Hannibal Park Board, questions the effectiveness that the proposed ordinance would have on the homeless.
“From my perspective we are taking people who can’t afford to survive and making them criminals to get them out of our face,” she said during December’s park board meeting. “They will do it (return to the parks) because they still don’t have anywhere to go.
“I would think we could have some compassion and some kind of an option (for them to go).”
Dorian said the parks department received complaints about every day regarding people sleeping in the Kiwanis Park restrooms or on the picnic tables at various shelters.
“It is a problem in town,” he said. “It is a slippery slope.
“These people have civil liberties and they have rights. We can’t just throw people out of places. That is how you get sued very quickly.”
Tuesday’s city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
