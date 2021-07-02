HANNIBAL — At some point in the near future members of the Hannibal Park Board will be asked to consider parting with a portion of the city’s past.
“We are going to talk about selling the cobblestones,” said Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, during the May meeting of the park board. “We have an enormous stockpile and so we need to talk about it at some point because it has been requested.”
For decades the cobblestones were located on the riverfront, between the eastern set of railroad tracks and the previous marina. The vast majority of the cobblestones were removed during the recent renovation of the riverfront.
“On the riverfront there are still some down there in certain areas like the planters, so you will still notice them down there,” said Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks.
While the cobblestones have been removed from where they were, interest in them remains strong.
“The contractor who did the (new riverfront) sidewalk asked if he could have all of the cobblestones. We said, ‘No, no, no,’” Dorian said. “We have had lots of requests.
“Is it a situation where we let a family have one or two, or do we care and let people have as many as they want?”
Despite the fact the city has thousands of cobblestones remaining, according to Dorian, don’t look for it to part with all of them.
“I think we would like to keep some for something in the future,” Dorian said.
If a decision is made to part with some of the cobblestones multiple OKs would first be necessary.
“It would need park board and (city) council approval if that is something we would like to do,” Dorian said. “It has got to go to council for approval because it is actually city property.”
The possible sale of cobblestones was to have been a topic of discussion during the June meeting of the park board, however, the meeting was canceled because at least two members were going to be absent. The next scheduled park board meeting will occur on Thursday, July 15. It will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.