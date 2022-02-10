HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Park Board have a wishlist.
In December, the board was asked to compile a list of potential capital projects that the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department could undertake at some point in the future.
Making the request for possible project ideas was Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, who believes the time is right for the parks department to undertake some “fun” projects, rather than simply pouring concrete where it is needed.
Members of the park board were asked to submit their proposals to the parks and recreation department so that cost estimates could be generated in time for the group’s January meeting.
According to Dorian, the project or projects that will be undertaken has or have not yet been finalized.
“No decision was made,” he said. “We are still working on the list.”
It is not known if park projects will be a topic of discussion at the February meeting of the park board, which is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in council chambers at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.