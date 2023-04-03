PERRY, Mo. — A Paris, Mo. woman sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 154 near Perry.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mary S. Branham, 78, of Paris, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox at 6:35 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated Branham failed to yield while attempting to make a left turn from Highway 19 onto Highway 154, striking a 2016 Cadillac ATS driven by Gregory W. Palmer, 51, of Quincy, Ill.
Branham was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Ambulance District and Perry Fire Department.
