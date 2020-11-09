MADISON, Mo. — Trenton C. Morgan, 21, of Paris, Mo., suffered moderate injuries in a truck accident at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in rural Monroe County.
He went by private vehicle to Boone Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Morgan was driving a 2005 Mack truck on Route AA six miles southeast of Madison. Officers said the truck was run off the road by an oncoming vehicle, and as it returned to the road, it overturned and stopped in the road.
Assisting at the scene were the Madison Rural Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.