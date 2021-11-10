PARIS, Mo. — A Paris man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:40 p.m., Nov. 9, on MO 15, 4 miles south of Paris.
Involved in the crash was a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 50-year-old Dustin W. Higbee of Paris.
According to the accident report the southbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a fence and a tree.
Higbee, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe County ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.