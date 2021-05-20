HANNIBAL — The 2020-21 school year in Hannibal may be winding down, but the requirement for students to continue wearing masks at school is heating up.
Wednesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education ended with items still on the agenda after board members heard from three members of the community, each of whom strongly encouraged board members to end what was termed the district’s “mask mandate.”
Brian Keith expressed concern about the physical and mental health side effects resulting from being forced to wear a mask all day.
“We are not asking for the removal of masks from schools. We are saying it (the wearing of a mask) is a decision that should be made by parents and children,” he said. “Give our children back to us by giving us our right to choose what is best for our children.”
Anna Lemon noted much has changed on the COVID front since the school year started in Hannibal.
“Three vaccines, herd immunity and an increasing amount of data that has proven harmful and detrimental, both physically and mentally, effects that masks are causing children,” she said.
Lemon also pointed out the number of COVID cases in Hannibal are currently low.
“So why are we continuing a mask mandate when you have children suffering here in this district?” she asked.
According to Lemon, it is not uncommon for students at the middle school and high school to be sent home for not wearing a mask.
Board member Michael Holliday, who presided over Wednesday night’s meeting, defended the school board’s actions when faced with an unprecedented situation.
“My only goal as one of seven school board members when dealing with this pandemic, which there is no textbook for and no playbook to look at, was to try to do everything we could to keep our children in school this year and I very proud that we were able to do that,” he said.
Holliday expressed hope the mask policy will soon be a thing of the past.
“Like many of you in the auditorium tonight, I want nothing more than to have my children be able to walk into school next year without a mask,” he said.
Much to the displeasure of many in the audience, who shouted for the school board to vote to repeal the mask policy, no action was taken on the matter.
Holliday promised board members will take everything said during Wednesday night’s meeting into consideration when they take up the mask issue at some point in the future.