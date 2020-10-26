HANNIBAL — Annual parent/teacher conferences will not be among the casualties of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year.
However, the format will be different from years past, according to Shawn Brown, assistant superintendent with the Hannibal School District.
“They are going to be a little bit different,” Brown said during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “They are either going to be via Zoom or via a phone call. We really wish we could have them (conferences) in the (school) buildings, but we are not able to do that this year.”
Brown noted that because the school year’s first quarter was pushed back the parent/teacher conferences are occurring “a little bit later than they would have normally been in previous years.”
The parent/teacher conference schedule per building is:
Hannibal High School, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hannibal Career and Tech, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hannibal Middle School, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A.D. Stowell, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (other times is available for families, too)
Eugene Field, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Mark Twain, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oakwood, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Veterans, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Childhood Center, Monday, Nov. 2, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
One of the potential conference dates (Tuesday, Nov. 3) coincides with election day.
“We will work with our administrators to give our teachers ample time to be able to vote that day,” Brown said. “We are also giving out information on early voting which is happening in Marion and Ralls counties, and how people can take that option if they so choose.”
While the time of year and format of the parent/teacher conference is different this year, one goal at the elementary level remains the same, according to Brown.
“They strive for 100% parent participation, so that is exactly what our elementary teachers and folks are doing right now, getting a hold of parents and setting up times when they would be able to Zoom in with them or call them,” he said.
At the middle school student-led conferences have been the norm for several years, but not in 2020.
“They are trying to figure out a good way to make that work,” Brown said.