HANNIBAL — The 7th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk returns to Hannibal on Saturday, with all of the money raised going toward research for early detection methods, treatment options and a cure for the disease.

The event begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the Bear Creek Trailhead on S. Main St. The walk starts at 9 a.m. Families and supporters of those affected by pancreatic cancer are invited to take part in the walk through Sodalis Nature Preserve.

