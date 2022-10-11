HANNIBAL — The 7th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk returns to Hannibal on Saturday, with all of the money raised going toward research for early detection methods, treatment options and a cure for the disease.
The event begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the Bear Creek Trailhead on S. Main St. The walk starts at 9 a.m. Families and supporters of those affected by pancreatic cancer are invited to take part in the walk through Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Walk Leader Erin Hedges lost her grandfather after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She decided to turn her grief into action by starting a pancreatic cancer fundraising walk year in association with the Lustgarten Foundation.
This year, she is continuing to mobilize her community to bring an end to the deadliest cancer that has a survival rate of only 10 percent. Since inception, the Hannibal Walk has raised over $70,000 for pancreatic cancer research.
Free parking will be available, and volunteers will be on site to assist participants.
More information about the Lustgarden Foundation is available by visiting www.lustgarten.org.
