Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is a matter of the heart for participants

HANNIBAL — In 2016, Erin Hedges began a local tradition in honor of her grandfather, Albert Barnard, who passed away from pancreatic cancer.
The tradition continues on Saturday, at the Bear Creek Trailhead near Ringer Park. Each year, the Hannibal Pancreatic Cancer Research Run/Walk raises awareness and funds for research to find a cure for the pancreatic cancer. Walk Leader/Coordinator Erin Hedges remembered how it was "super nerve-wracking" to start the event at first.
"Even now, I get a little nervous going up to it, just because it's still something I hold close to my heart, because of everybody that I've lost since then," she said. "How much money we've raised still gives me butterflies and makes me excited to do this every year."
The word has spread to more participants every year, and over $53,000 has been raised. Hedges stressed how every cent raised goes directly to the Lustgarten Foundation for research for early detection methods and finding a cure.
Hedges looks forward to reconnecting with fellow teams and family members who make up her team. One team is traveling all the way from Florida to visit family members in the Tri-State area. They've walked the last couple years, and Hedges said many walk participants enjoy the Folklife Festival, which will be taking place close to the walk route.
Hedges said since 2016, nine people in the area have lost their lives to pancreatic cancer. She shares the emotions and memories she felt when she lost her grandfather with others who are going through similar journeys.
"It's been really special getting to talk to the families coming in, and talk to the people — and talk to the families the second year, after they've lost their family, to reminisce on the year before and look at pictures of the family while their walking," she said. "It's been really sweet and bittersweet at the same time."
Hedges is happy to see more people gaining awareness about pancreatic cancer and the work the Lustgarten Foundation does. She said even with COVID causing the crowd to be smaller last year, there has always been a group of people ready to support one another, see each other again and wear their purple as they make a positive impact with each step in the fight against pancreatic cancer.
"It's really something that I hold super-close to my heart, to be able to see all these people and to bring us all together," Hedges said. "I look forward to seeing my family, seeing everybody coming from out of town, being together, talking — just talking to people nowadays is such a strange thing because we're always stuck on our phones or stuck on the Internet."
She said being able to have face-to-face conversations and hug a family member or someone who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are among the highlights of bringing everyone together each year for the walk. The route is wheelchair and stroller accessible, dog accessible (owners are asked to clean up after their dogs) and bicycle accessible. Also, the route can be modified to go around a hill, if desired.
Registration for participants the day of the event starts at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. More information is available by visiting the Lustgarten Foundation's website at www.lustgarten.org. Hedges has also created a Facebook page where people can register their team before Saturday, at www.facebook.com/PancreaticCancerWalkHannibalMo/.
Six years on, Hedges is excited about how far the walk has come and what the future holds.
"I love this walk. It's so fun for me. I never thought that I would get to six years, so now I'm going to push on for 10 years," Hedges said. "I can't stop at six, so we'll go to 10, at least. I love the new location being at Sodalis. There's so much to learn at Sodalis, if they want to dig into the bats being down there. It's so simple for everybody to come join us, even for just an hour, then to go hang out at Folklife with your friends and family. It's literally a day spent honoring and being a part of community."
