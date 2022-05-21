PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra High School junior Mallory Sublette is preparing to present her holistic wellness project on a national level for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
Sublette has presented her Wellness 360 social impact initiative in several schools in the area. She received top honors in the regional and state divisions of the FCCLA professional presentation competition with her “Educating the Educators through Wellness 360” FCCLA project.
The project is focused on assisting teachers with guidance on how to respond in times of a mental health crisis and how to check if a student might be going through a difficult situation or experiencing something stressful.
She created checklists for elementary school students, middle school students and students of all ages. Everyone in class can complete a checklist, so a teacher can receive data from one student without singling them out.
Sublette stressed the importance of prioritizing overall wellness, instead of focusing primarily on mental, social or physical heath. She formed Wellness 360 due to her personal mental health struggles.
“I was able to overcome all of those hardships because of people telling me to focus on overall wellness, instead of individually trying to find outlets in excessive exercise, or only focusing on mental health or surrounding yourself with people to drown out your feelings,” she said. “Being able to equally prioritize every aspect of overall wellness is how you produce the best version of who you are.”
Sublette wants to share her message with as many people as possible. She noted how she doesn’t want others to go through what she did. If someone is experiencing a similar situation, she wants them to know they’re not alone.
Throughout her efforts, she makes sure to point out how a person deals with challenges is a key part of what makes each person who they are destined to be.
Sublette thanked her FCCLA advisor, Marcy Hamilton for her support. She loves being a part of FCCLA, saying it truly feels like family. She discovered the scope of the opportunities the club this year after entering the FCCLA STAR event.
She first entered her project in the regional competition in January. She didn’t plan on winning, but she was excited to share her message in a new type of setting. Sublette regularly presents before civic organizations and school for her endeavors with the Miss Missouri Pageant.
To her delight, she won the gold overall award at the regional level. She went on to the state competition, and she received the gold honor and the state winner of the FCCLA professional presentation competition.
As the only Missouri competitor to receive a gold star in the professional presentation category, Sublette will be the sole state representative at the FCCLA National Leadership Convention June 29-July 3 in San Diego, Calif.
As she prepares for her journey to California, there will be two special events to help cover the costs. Hamilton is assisting with the fundraising efforts.
Sublette is organizing her Fourth Annual Crown and Sash Dash Walk/Run to help raise funds for the trip. This year’s event begins with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 4 on the Flower City Park free stage. The race starts at 9 a.m.
She is also excited about a raffle for an autographed Patrick Mahomes football helmet. Tickets are available for $20 each, and the winner will be drawn Wednesday, June 1.
“I am absolutely over the moon about getting to take Wellness 360, my social impact initiative, on a national level this summer,” she said, noting the experience has brought her on the verge of tears. “I am so honored and so humbled by being given this opportunity, because the State of Missouri is enlisting so much trust in me to represent them well, and I want to do everything I can to show what Missouri is made of.”
More information about the football helmet raffle is available by calling Palmyra High School at 573-769-2066 and asking for Marcy Hamilton. Crown and Sash Dash information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/712069686794494.
