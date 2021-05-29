Palmyra, Mo. Palmyra's Sedmack makes Greenville Dean's List May 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Palmyra's Caleb Sedmack, a senior student at Greenville University, has been named to the university's Spring Dean's List for his academic achievements, according to a release from the school. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Caleb Sedmack Palmyra Education Greenville University Achievement University Recommended for you Trending Now Couple buys Hickman's IGA in Perry Franklin J. Crowe Mary K. Adkins 'Lost Boys of Hannibal' podcast spurs new discoveries Curtis L. Lieurance Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView