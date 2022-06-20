MEXICO, Mo. — Missouri has a new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen — Mallory Sublette of Palmyra.
Sublette was crowned Friday night in the Missouri Military Academy Gymnasium.
Sublette, the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette, is a high school student at Palmyra. Her original title was Miss Flower City’s Outstanding Teen.
Sublette danced for her talent and received the Dancing Queen Award in honor of former Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen McKensie Garber. She was also named the Most Photogenic and received the Digital Strategist award.
As a titleholder, Sublette developed her own program for her platform, called “Wellness 360”. She described it as, “Promoting intentional efforts towards social, emotional and physical wellness that create a healthy life balance”.
As Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen, Sublette will receive a $7,000 scholarship as well as a prize package that includes the official crown, sash, wardrobe allowance, travel allowance, talent consultations and several wardrobe sponsors: The Royal WE, Serendipity and Natalie M.
The top five were:
- First runner-up, Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen Camryn Crist of Moberly. She is the daughter of Matt and Shannon Crist.
- Second runner-up, Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Olivia DeGrave of Kansas City. She is the daughter of Jason and Jami DeGrave. This is DeGrave’s first year of competing in the program.
- Third runner-up, Miss Spirit of St. Louis’ Outstanding Teen Bridget Caldwell of Florissant. She is the daughter of Scott and Tara Caldwell. This is also Caldwell’s first year of competing in the organization.
- Miss Show Me State’s Outstanding Teen Kyleigh McCourt of St. Louis. She is the daughter of Chris and Tammy McCourt.
Next week, Sublette will begin preparations for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition held later this summer.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs. Friday’s Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Class of 2019 received $29,000 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.