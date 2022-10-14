Palmyra youth to benefit from Dolly Parton Imagination Library

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra community is a new partner of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to support from United Way of the Mark Twain Area for seed money, civic groups, individuals and the Palmyra School District.
“We are thrilled for this opportunity. Books are a wonderful way for parents to snuggle together with their child to read a book. The memories made are precious. A child can never have too many books. We know that exposure to books builds vocabulary and success in school," said Kathy Nicholson, Parents as Teachers coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.