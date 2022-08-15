PALMYRA, Mo. — Dedra K. Keith, 62, of Palmyra, sustained moderate injuries in an accident that occurred at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the intersection of Route MM and Veterans Road in Hannibal.
According to officers, a 2001 Dodge truck driven by Nicholas T. Semkin, 39 of New London, failed to yield and struck a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Keith.
