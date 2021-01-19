MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Palmyra woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle mishap Monday night in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 11:40 p.m., Jan. 18, on Route J, 3 miles southeast of Monroe City.
A 2000 Dodge Stratus was being driven north by 32-year-old Natosha M. Allen of Palmyra.
The crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered highway. The Dodge struck a bridge and guardrail before coming to a stop.
Allen, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.