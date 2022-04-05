HANNIBAL — A Palmyra woman died Monday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 10:55 p.m., April 4, on U.S. 61, 5 miles north of Hannibal.
Involved in the crash was a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by 22-year-old Morgan R. Miller of Palmyra.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median where it struck an embankment and overturned.
Miller, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced deceased at 11 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. Miller was transported to the O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
