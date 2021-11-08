PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members welcomed Officers Joseph Martin and Casey Lanford, and Mayor Rusty Adrian administered the oath of office to each person during the council’s regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 4.
Martin and Lanford came to Palmyra from Arizona. Martin said he had family members in the area, and he and Lanford agreed they wanted to be a part of the community after visiting.
In other business:
- Council members also approved a payment of $150,932.70 to T and B Excavating and Trucking LLC following the successful completion of the storm water project near the Marion County Courthouse. The Marion County Commission will reimburse the City of Palmyra half of the cost for the project.
- The City Council presented an election resolution setting the next election for city officials for Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Voters will select one first ward councilperson, one second ward councilperson and one third ward councilperson. The first day for candidate filing is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and the final day is by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at City Hall.
City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first reading of a bill regarding check valves between a residence or business and the city’s sewer system. If approved, the ordinance would require check valves for all new construction. Additionally, a check valve would need to be installed in the event of repair or excavation at existing homes or businesses. The Board of Public Works would be authorized to reimburse a property owner with a portion of the installation cost.
