PALMYRA, Mo. — Cameron Perkins took the oath of office to join the Palmyra Police Department during the Palmyra City Council's Thursday meeting.
Police Chief Eddie Bogue provided updates from the Police Department, including a partnership with Palmyra R-I School District Superintendent Jason Harper to coordinate active shooter training between teachers and police officers. The planned training would take place during the spring, on a day when students are not in school.
Bogue also proposed removing and repainting curbing and lines for parking spaces along the three blocks of Main Street. The current yellow areas, which designate no parking zones, are not consistent. Yellow paint is currently applied to a curb in front of a fire hydrant near the Palmyra Post Office, but a parking spot is also designated.
He proposed following city ordinance to repaint the yellow zones to cover 15 feet from each intersection to address visibility concerns for motorists. Bogue noted parking spots are three feet too wide. Mayor Rusty Adrian asked Bogue to work with Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger to develop a plan to set the changes into motion in the summer.
- An amendment for an additional $33,375 in engineering services for forthcoming culvert replacements was approved by council members. City Clerk Deena Parsons explained the change was a result of the decision to widen a bridge from one lane to two lanes. Klinger and Associates reported the culvert replacement work at West Main Cross and Olive streets, Lane Street, Olive Street and Spring and Water streets would total about $2.5 million. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been received for about $2.1 million.
- The forthcoming Wastewater Treatment Plant aeration system retrofit project was amended to secure an engineering contract for $39,700 with Klingner and Associates. The total was included in the $750,000 project total previously approved by council members.
- Emergency Director Paul Frankenbach submitted a request for a new emergency radio, charger and vehicle repeater in the event cell phone service is disrupted. Council members approved the purchase using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
- FEMA issued a check for $235,000 for the city's well repair project. Board of Public Works personnel were expecting $490,000 for the work. An appeal letter will be sent to FEMA requesting the additional funds.
