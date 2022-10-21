PALMYRA, Mo. — Cameron Perkins took the oath of office to join the Palmyra Police Department during the Palmyra City Council's Thursday meeting.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue provided updates from the Police Department, including a partnership with Palmyra R-I School District Superintendent Jason Harper to coordinate active shooter training between teachers and police officers. The planned training would take place during the spring, on a day when students are not in school. 

