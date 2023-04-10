MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Palmyra, Mo. teen sustained serious injuries resulting from an accident just after midnight Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, traveling north on Route Z, one mile north of Monroe City.
The accident report stated the motorist failed to negotiate a curve, causing the Chevrolet to leave the road and come to rest in a field.
The driver was transported by University of Missouri helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
The driver was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance Department.
