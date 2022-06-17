Palmyra Teen moves on in the Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen Pageant

MEXICO, Mo. — Preliminary competition in the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant continued Thursday evening at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, just one night before the next Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned.
The overall talent winner was Miss Flower City’s Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette. Mallory, the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette, performed a high-energy jazz dance. Sublette won Wednesday night for the overall evening gown and on-stage question competition.
Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen candidates were divided into two competition groups: the crown group and the sash group.
Members of the crown group competed in on-stage question and the evening wear portion of the competition. The evening wear and on-stage question accounts for 20% of the overall preliminary score.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.
Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants as well as tickets for the week’s special events are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581-2765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.