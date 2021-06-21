Palmyra teen among top 10 announced at Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen competition

MEXICO, Mo — The finals for the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen began Friday night in the Missouri Military Academy gymnasium when the judges’ selection for the top 11 in the class of 2021 were announced by emcee former Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Christina Stratton.
Among the Top 10 was Miss Heartland’s Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette, the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra, Mo. She is a student at Palmyra High School and plays the drums to a Queen medley for her talent. Mallory’s social impact statement, “Drop and Give Me 20,” encourages elementary students and their families to have at least 20 minutes of physical activity every day.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.