QUINCY, Ill. — Two Palmyra, Mo. residents were among graduates recognized during Quincy University's Winter Commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, in Pepsi Arena, 1800 College Avenue.
Adam Keith Lay, of Palmyra, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences. Nolan Jesse Wosman, also of Palmyra, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services.
The 2022 graduating class is comprised of 62 undergraduate and 10 graduate degree recipients.
QU President Brian McGee, Ph.D., convened the ceremony. Marsha Kelliher, J.D., LL.M., president of Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, delivered the commencement address. As the first female president of Simpson College, President Kelliher reflected on her experiences in that pioneering role and shared ways that the concept "first" can be understood.
