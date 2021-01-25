CANTON, Mo. — A Palmyra student received accolades in global recognition at Culver-Stockton College.
Four students combined to earn a global top 25 ranking for their company's performance in a business strategy course during the week of Dec. 14-20, 2020. The students were taking Dr. Kim Gaither's Global Strategy course during the Fall 2020 semester.
One of the students recognized was Logan Scholl of Palmyra, Mo..
Each student is enrolled in the master of business administration program that is offered online at Culver-Stockton.
Students in the class participate in GLO-BUS, an online simulation where teams of students direct fictional companies that are in a neck-and-neck race for global market leadership in two product categories: wearable video cameras and sophisticated camera-equipped copter drones. The companies compete in a global market arena, selling to buyers in Europe-Africa, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
Company co-managers make decisions relating to research and development, component usage, product performance, product line breadth, production operations, workforce compensation, outsourcing, pricing, sales and marketing, finance, and corporate citizenship and social responsibility. The challenge is to craft and execute a strategy that results in a respected brand image, keeps the company in contention for global market leadership, and produces excellent financial performance.
The Culver-Stockton team was ranked 17th for best game-to-date score. It also was ranked in the top 25 in earnings per share, return on average equity and best stock price performance. C-SC competed against teams from 29 countries. More than 31,000 students were participating on teams from 284 campus locations around the world. Teams from Taiwan, Colombia, Spain and Italy also were ranked in the top 25.
The simulations created in this class are part of several components that create the experiential learning experience offered at C-SC. More information about experiential learning is available at www.culver.edu/experiential.
"The students achieving the top 25 ranking were a special group demonstrating their skills by scoring in all four ranking areas within a single week," Gaither said. "We have had outstanding teams accomplish top rankings during the past few years, including a No. 1 world-wide ranking in one category, but this is the first time a team has scored in the top 25 in all four measurements simultaneously. This team demonstrated their ability to balance the operations, marketing and financial strategies in their decision making for their fictitious company."