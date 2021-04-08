STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Imagine exploring the moon’s craters, making discoveries and using new technologies at the moon’s south pole. Livia Bross, Scouts BSA Troop 242 member, home school student and Palmyra PACE Middle School student, imagined and wrote an essay for Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest which was selected from 155 entries to be a national semifinalist.
Artemis is committed to landing the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. Future Engineers hosts the essay contest with technical support from NASA. As a selected semifinalist, Livia will be invited to represent Missouri in a series of Artemis Explorer sessions with NASA experts.
Livia’s parents attribute her imagination and love of science fiction shows to her essay being chosen from thousands across the state. She said it was fun to create the crew, decide what they would do and design the device. Livia was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Dr. Charles Townes Super Nova STEM award last spring.
At home Livia is inspired by science, engineering and space travel through games she plays with her siblings.
“I like to play this game where we are the crew of a starship, sometimes we are a good crew, sometimes we are terrible. But in every single game everything that we can possibly make go wrong goes wrong. It’s tons of fun and the starship is normally destroyed in the first ten minutes,” she said.
If selected as a finalist, Livia will travel with a parent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center next summer to learn about lunar exploration, and the national winner in each grade division will win a family trip to see the first Artemis test launch to watch the most powerful rocket in the world launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.