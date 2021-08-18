PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra R-I Board members approved a new Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan during their regular meeting on Aug. 10, drawing on past experience and a recent survey conducted by parents and staff members regarding practices related to COVID-19.
Superintendent Kirt Malone said the new plan is mandated by the federal government so the school district can receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds. The plan looks different from last year’s, but the same topics were addressed. Parents and staff members completed a survey to gather opinions regarding mitigation efforts and mask usage for the 2021-22 school year.
“This year’s plan was built in part from last year’s plan, our experiences last year, input from a parent and staff survey, as well as our COVID Response Team,” Malone said, noting the COVID Response Team drafted a plan to present to the Board of Education for approval.
The new plan will include information on proper mask wearing, and mask usage will be optional at this time for staff and students. Mask usage will be highly encouraged or mandated, based on future communication with the Marion County Health Department and the Palmyra R-I Board of Education.
Students will practice social distancing when needed through periodic communication with the Marion County Health Department. Students and staff are asked to self-monitor for COVID-like symptoms, and are required to stay home if COVID symptoms exist. A student or staff member may return to school within 24 hours if they did not receive a positive COVID test result. District officials will continue to follow CDC guidance for additional cleaning and sanitation measures.
Efforts to fight COVID-19 have been ongoing in the district, Malone said, with lessons learned from last year providing a basis for protocols in 2021-22. Throughout last summer, the district set up special training sessions with the district’s custodial supply vendor for custodial staff to perform best practices against the virus.
The district also purchased MERV 13 filters to improve air quality in classrooms. Parent and visitor contact was limited during the 2020-21 school year, an additional custodian was hired and masks and sanitizer were distributed throughout the previous school year. Staff and faculty plan to distribute hand sanitizer this year as well. Last year’s plan allowed students to attend in-person class every day last year, and the goal remains the same for the coming year.
“Our plan follows the guidelines established by the government to begin school this year. We will review the plan regularly and make changes according to the health needs of our staff and students,” Malone said. “Masks and vaccines are also important factors in the fight to slow the spread of COVID. We have a contact tracer in place who will help identify close contacts and work with the Marion County Health Department throughout the year. We will continue to employ an additional custodian who will continue to work throughout the district to help with cleaning and sanitizing.”