PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra School Foundation began in 2019 with the mission of generating and distributing supplemental resources to Palmyra R-I School District teachers and students.

The overarching goal of the foundation is to establish an endowment in which the original gift remains intact, and grants are made annually from interest earned. In order for an endowment to be established, the Board realized it must start by gaining the trust of the individuals, families, businesses and organizations in the community who have the desire to support the schools.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.