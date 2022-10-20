PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra School Foundation began in 2019 with the mission of generating and distributing supplemental resources to Palmyra R-I School District teachers and students.
The overarching goal of the foundation is to establish an endowment in which the original gift remains intact, and grants are made annually from interest earned. In order for an endowment to be established, the Board realized it must start by gaining the trust of the individuals, families, businesses and organizations in the community who have the desire to support the schools.
The School Foundation Board recently set a goal to receive $50,000 in donations by the end of 2022. The goal represents a significant step toward establishing an endowment. Donors who support future generations with a tax-deductible gift become an active part of the foundation and achieving its goals.
Supporters may share the foundation's goal of providing the best resources to help create lifelong learners, or the desire is to help graduates seek the training and skills needed to be contributing members of the community. The Palmyra School Foundation helps provide an avenue to achieve these goals.
Community members have already taken advantage of tax-deductible giving to the school through the foundation, supporting classroom improvements for several teachers at the beginning of the school year.
Lora Hillman, a Palmyra Middle School Reading/Communication Arts teacher, received grant funds to install a classroom amplification system.
“This technology produces a uniform speech level throughout the classroom and allows my voice to be heard clearly, she said. "I anticipate an improvement in comprehension and retention of information by my students.”
Additionally, Early Childhood Coordinator Kathy Nicholson received grant funds to help buy supplies for the activity bags that each child will receive to participate in Group Connections during the winter months.
“We anticipate providing services to 215 families and 290 preschool children,” Nicholson said.
Palmyra School Foundation Board members are ready to answer any questions. Members include President Chuck Keller, Vice President Tav Brown, Secretary Susan Gard, Treasurer Rodney Heimer and members Christine Crawford, Chad Englehardt, Kathy Hammond, Jennifer Leftwich, David Lewis, Adrienne Lynn, Lori Marquart, and Clint Stewart.
More information is available by visiting www.palmyra.k12.mo.us and selecting the Palmyra School Foundation link.
