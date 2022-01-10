STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Just like the Marion County Fair or the Taste of Palmyra, the Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament is an event the community anticipates with excitement.
These events provide an opportunity to visit with neighbors often seen only annually. The Palmyra School Foundation Board of Directors plans to have a presence at this year’s tournament at select times times to share their new pamphlet and to be available to answer questions about the Foundation.
The vision of the Palmyra School Foundation is to build on the excellence of the Palmyra School District by creating lifelong learners and responsible citizens through sustainable community investments. Thanks to a memorial given recently, individual donations and some alumni gifts, this vision is becoming more attainable.
The directors encourage people to support the school district by attending the Tony Lenzini Basketball Tournament this month. And they welcome attendees to look for the Palmyra School Foundation table in the lobby to learn how to be a part of this growing Foundation Family.
Additional information is available on the school website, www.palmyra.k12.mo.us, under the Palmyra School Foundation tab. Questions or comments may be emailed to palmyraschoolfoundation@gmail.com.
