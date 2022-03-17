STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra School Foundation Board discussed endowment opportunities and assessed teachers’ classroom needs during a recent meeting.
Palmyra R-I teachers were asked how much they spend out-of-pocket for items used in their classroom. Fifty-seven teachers responded to the survey. Board members reviewed the survey results, learning more than 70% of those responding spent between $100 and $500 of their personal salary annually.
Although the school district budgets funds to meet the needs of teaching the curriculum, there are often items that teachers use to enhance their classroom, or boost student interest in a topic of study.
The survey reinforced the Palmyra School Foundation’s purpose and belief that resources are needed to enrich teaching, inspire learning and enhance opportunities for the students and teachers in the Palmyra R-I School District.
The Palmyra School Foundation Board voted to fund two grants to teachers for the current school year using donations from the Head family. One grant will be used in the PACE program, and the other will be used in a seventh and eighth grade Special Education classroom.
Palmyra School Foundation Board members also voted to move forward with distributing funds for grants for next school year. The Warren and Katherine Head grant is $800 to one teacher or split between two teachers.
Board members also wanted to make three grants of $500 each available from contributions made by various individuals and PHS alumni.
The Palmyra School Foundation is a non-profit organization with a goal of growing permanent charitable funds to support the Palmyra R-I School District. The donations mentioned previously have been given with the request to pass immediately to deserving programs and/or teachers.
The board discussed the ultimate goal of an endowment in which the original gift remains intact and grants are made annually from a portion of the interest earned. In order for an endowment to be established, it must start with the trust of the individuals, families, businesses and organizations in the community who want to give back for multiple reasons.
Whether they have caught the vision of educating lifelong learners, or they want to honor a loved one with a legacy gift, the Palmyra School Foundation wants to help create and grow the funds to reach these goals.
Between now and the end of 2022, the Foundation Board needs gifts from donors to reach a goal of 50,000. If 50 individuals, families, businesses or organizations give $1,000 each, it will begin to build an endowment which will allow these gifts to continue giving for not just a lifetime, but beyond.
Donors who become part of the Foundation Family you would be supporting the generations who follow.
The Palmyra School Foundation welcomes any comments or questions. Information is available at palmyraschoolfoundation@gmail.com and on the school website, www.palmyra.k12.mo.us, under the Palmyra School Foundation tab.
