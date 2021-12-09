PALMYRA, Mo. — As an independent, 501©(3) organization, the newly formed Palmyra School Foundation depends on the Palmyra community for its existence. When a local family recently made it known they’d like to donate memorial funds to the Foundation, treasurer Rodney Heimer’s comment was, “Folks, this is just the beginning of something really neat for our students!”
The Foundation Directors are very grateful to this local family, who prefer to remain anonymous, for their very generous gift. The individual these funds memorialize was a student, and later, an employee of Palmyra R-I, as well as a business owner in the Palmyra community for many years. The honorable actions of this family places great trust in the Palmyra School Foundation as a vehicle to serve children in this district.
Since its first meeting in late 2019, the Foundation Directors have been focused on establishing a mission, purpose, bylaws and completing 501©(3) status. All of these steps were greatly delayed and complicated by COVID. The news of this generous gift was a boost to the morale of the group, and it brings back into focus their vision, “…through sustainable community investments, to build on the excellence of the Palmyra R-I School District to create lifelong learners and responsible citizens.”
The Palmyra School Foundation is a tax-exempt, not-for-profit 501©(3) corporation established to raise funds through private donations, fundraisers and other special events to support educational programs and projects which are not within the budgetary guidelines of the school district.
As the end of the tax year approaches, individuals may have a Required Minimum Distribution to allocate, or as a wage earner or business owner, excess income could be donated rather than paying additional in taxes. In either of these situations, or for any number of other circumstances, the Palmyra School Foundation is an investment in the future of the community. Every child needs a strong foundation.
Donations may be given to Clint Stewart at Palmyra HomeBank, or mailed to Palmyra School Foundation, Attn: Rodney Heimer, Treasurer, P.O. Box 151, Palmyra, Mo. 63461. Additional information, as well as a donation form, may be found at the Palmyra School Foundation link on the Palmyra R-I School District webpage, at www.palmyra.k12.mo.us.
