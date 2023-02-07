PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education discussed facility needs for the district, agreeing to seek bids for air conditioning units and LED lighting upgrades for the district.

Superintendent Jason Harper explained there were 51 units at the high school and elementary school building which were 20 years old and past their service lives. Additionally, district-wide upgrades to LED lighting have been planned, which Harper said would pay for themselves through increased efficiency and reduced maintenance costs in eight to 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.