PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Palmyra R-1 Board of Education discussed facility needs for the district, agreeing to seek bids for air conditioning units and LED lighting upgrades for the district.
Superintendent Jason Harper explained there were 51 units at the high school and elementary school building which were 20 years old and past their service lives. Additionally, district-wide upgrades to LED lighting have been planned, which Harper said would pay for themselves through increased efficiency and reduced maintenance costs in eight to 10 years.
Harper also shared a legislative report with the board. Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations for education included $250 million for an Education Stabilization Fund, full funding of school transportation and $50 million in school safety grants for facilities, hiring additional school resource officers and adding mental health services. Parson's recommendations also included expansions to the career ladder program and continued funding for the Missouri Teacher Base Salary Fund, which would enable districts to increase base teacher salaries to $38,000.
- Harper discussed details about the "Get the Lead Out" program for water safety. Effective 2024, school districts must test all water outlets used for drinking or for preparing food. The test results must show less than 5 parts per billion. Otherwise, the district must take steps to remedy the situation. The outlets will be tested every four years as part of the initiative.
- The Palmyra School District will invest in cybersecurity improvements to better protect from the risk of cyberattacks. The resulting changes would cyber insurance deductibles from $50,000 to $10,000.
The Builders Club Officers spoke to board members about chapter activities. Students Jozie Becker, Joe Poor and Tenley Jones discussed various service projects that have been completed and upcoming projects the group will participate in to help the community. The Builder’s Club is affiliated with our local Palmyra Kiwanis Club.
