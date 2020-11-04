HANNIBAL — Extension of the sidewalk that runs along the north side of Palmyra Road in Hannibal is scheduled to resume sometime this winter. The new walkway will extend from Bay Avenue to Riverview Park.
During the Tuesday, Nov. 3, meeting of the Hannibal City Council a bid of $359,999 from RL Persons Construction, Inc., was accepted to complete the project. The winning bid was the lowest of four bids that was submitted.
The bulk of the sidewalk project’s final phase will be paid for by a $298,456 grant that was secured in 2019 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. According to a memo from Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the city budgeted $398,456 for this project in fiscal year 2020-21.
Aron Lee, the city’s assistant director of central services — parks, told the council Tuesday night that it is anticipated that construction will begin either this winter or next spring.
Work on the initial phase of the sidewalk project began in early June 2014. The start of the project was delayed because some snow days kept youngsters in school a bit longer than anticipated.
The preliminary goal was that the project would be completed by the start of the 2012-13 school year. However, the city’s inability to secure all the necessary easements put the project on hold. With the help of the Missouri Department of Transportation, the final few easements were collected in the summer of 2013.
It was initially hoped that work in 2014 would see sidewalk installed from the entrance/exit to the middle school’s north parking lot to the entrance of Riverview Park. When it became apparent that work would not reach that far in 2014, the city promised that what wasn’t paved in 2014 would be in 2015 with an anticipated completion at Riverview Park by late fall.
D&L Excavating, Inc., with a bid of $245,648, was awarded what proved to be the project’s first construction contract.
The majority of the new sidewalk was funded by a federal grant through the Safe Routes to School Program. The city received notification in July 2011 that it had been awarded a $249,000 grant for the project.