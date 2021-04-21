Palmyra Road sidewalk project nearing completion

HANNIBAL — The Palmyra Road sidewalk project is in its home stretch.
“All the entrances to the roads are done. Multiple sections of sidewalk have been poured,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the April meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “They have a couple more weeks left and then we will wrap that project up.”
Efforts continue to avoid inconveniencing residents in that area and Hannibal School District bus traffic.
“We work with the contractor so that between 7 (a.m.) and 8 (a.m.), and then after school the road opens so that we don’t have a bottleneck,” Dorian said.
Despite the good intentions, a few snags have occurred. Recently the heavily traveled roadway was shut down for a time one afternoon when traffic was reaching its peak.
“It was unexpected and unannounced, but that whole area was shut down for phone lines,” Dorian said. “That (project) was progressing really smoothly up until that point.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council approval was given a change order that reduces the total cost of the project by over $10,000.
The contractor, RL Persons, submitted additional costs in the amount of $32,436 for a curb adjustment due to some locations having a shallow curb. The contractor also reported a deduction in costs of $42,496. The reduction was due to the elimination of a concrete driveway and the elimination of the sidewalk being extended all the way to the front of the Riverview Park entrance.
According to Dorian, the original contract price was 359 999. Minus the deduction of $10,060 the new contract price is $349,938.